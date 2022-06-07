Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Owo massacre: IPOB reacts to attack on Catholic church, reveals those responsible
News photo Daily Post  - The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the attacks in St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State. IPOB linked the attack that left about 50 people dead to Fulani terrorists.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Owo Massacre: IPOB Reacts To Attack On Catholic Church, Exposes Those Responsible Naija Loaded:
Owo Massacre: IPOB Reacts To Attack On Catholic Church, Exposes Those Responsible
Society Gazette Nigeria:
IPOB Reveals Those Allegedly Behind Deadly Owo Massacre
Owo massacre: IPOB reacts to attack on Catholic church, reveals those responsible Within Nigeria:
Owo massacre: IPOB reacts to attack on Catholic church, reveals those responsible
IPOB Reveals Those Allegedly Behind Deadly Owo Massacre Naija News:
IPOB Reveals Those Allegedly Behind Deadly Owo Massacre
IPOB Reveals Those Allegedly Behind Gruesome Owo Massacre Gist Lovers:
IPOB Reveals Those Allegedly Behind Gruesome Owo Massacre
Owo Massacre: IPOB Reacts To Attack On Catholic Church, Exposes Those Responsible Tori News:
Owo Massacre: IPOB Reacts To Attack On Catholic Church, Exposes Those Responsible


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 7 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 “As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] - Edujandon, 20 hours ago
4 Dominican Republic minister shot dead in his office by childhood friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today - Leadership, 17 hours ago
6 APC hailed for choosing Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 N80bn fraud: Suspended Accountant-General not our member, says ICAN - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 Confusion in APC as delegates demand Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation - Legit, 21 hours ago
10 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info