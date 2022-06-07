Post News
News at a Glance
Tinubu projected to win APC presidential ticket
Legit
- As the All Progressives Congress holds its primary, national leader of the party and former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu has been tipped to win the ticket
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket
The Punch:
APC primary: Tinubu in early lead
AIT:
Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Ticket
Naija Loaded:
APC Primaries: It’s Now Down To Tinubu & Osibanjo – Who Should Win?
Pulse Nigeria:
Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket
The Street Journal:
2023: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket
The Will:
With votes tally almost over, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will win the APC presidential primary by a very very wide margin.
The Eagle Online:
primary: Tinubu in early lead
TV360 Nigeria:
Tinubu in early lead in race for APC presidential ticket
Naija News:
Nigerians React As Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Ticket
Screen Gist:
Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Ticket
Within Nigeria:
Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket
Nigeria Breaking News:
Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Ticket (See Ongoing Result)
Politics Nigeria:
What Tinubu said at APC Presidential Primaries
News Breakers:
APC primary: Tinubu in early lead
The Genius Media:
#APCPresidentialPrimaries Now #Tinubu Vs #Osinbajo
More Picks
1
Tinubu projected to win APC presidential ticket -
Legit,
24 hours ago
2
APC presidential primaries: Journalist teargassed, denied entry into convention ground -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
APC presidential primary: What Fayemi did after stepping down for Tinubu [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Fans banned from 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja -
Kemi Filani Blog,
17 hours ago
8
2023: Police establish electoral offences desks in 36 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
2023: Fayemi Still In APC Presidential Race - Aide -
Naija News,
20 hours ago
10
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
4 hours ago
One moment please...