Only Tinubu can defeat Atiku – NPSM
News photo The Nation  - The National Progressive Solidarity Movement (NPSM) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC)  not to let its efforts to retain power in 2023 go in futility.NPSM was reacting to yesterday's anointment of Senate Ahmad Lawan as the ruling All Prog

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

