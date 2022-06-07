Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Okorocha, Onu, Ayade, others reject APC governors' list of consensus candidate
The Guardian  - As the All progressive congress (APC) delegates prepare to cast ballots for their preferred presidential aspirants, seven of the aspirants have rejected the shortlist of five presidential aspirants presented by the party governors to President ...

8 hours ago
