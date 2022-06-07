Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ondo Church Attack: 22 Dead, 19 Injured, 7 Treated - State Government
Leadership  - "We thank the state governor and other stakeholders for their support since the beginning of this incident. This is a very sad situation for us in Ondo State.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Owo Church Attack: Ondo govt confirms 22 dead, 19 Injured Vanguard News:
Owo Church Attack: Ondo govt confirms 22 dead, 19 Injured
Owo Church: Ondo Gov The Trent:
Owo Church: Ondo Gov't Confirms 22 Dead, 19 Injured
Owo church attack: 22 dead, 19 injured, 7 treated – Ondo govt Within Nigeria:
Owo church attack: 22 dead, 19 injured, 7 treated – Ondo govt
Owo Church: Ondo Gov’t Confirms 22 Dead, 19 Injured News Breakers:
Owo Church: Ondo Gov’t Confirms 22 Dead, 19 Injured


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 You can’t wish Nigeria well and vote for someone you don’t believe in —Osinbajo - Ripples Nigeria, 34 mins ago
5 2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today - Leadership, 23 hours ago
6 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng - The Herald, 8 hours ago
9 Ayinla: Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji bags int'l award | Entertainment | herald.ng - The Herald, 7 hours ago
10 Only Tinubu can defeat Atiku – NPSM - The Nation, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info