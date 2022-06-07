Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Three States Accredited For APC Presidential Primary
Naija News  - Delegates from three states have been accredited for the ongoing presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress. The accreditation of delegates is

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has arrived at Eagle Square, venue of the APC presidential primary.
PHOTOS: Osun APC Delegates Arrive Eagle Square National delegates of the All Progressives Congress from Osun State, have arrived at the Eagle Square, the venue of the Presidential primary of the party.
{Analysis} APC Set to Pick Presidential Candidate
PHOTOS: All set for APC presidential primary
2023: APC in make or mar presidential primaries
APC Presidential Primaries: 2,203 Accredited Delegates Set To Vote
Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment at the APC Presidential Primary on the issue of dropping his presidential ambition.
Seyi Tinubu Shares Photos As He Arrives Eagle Square


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today - Leadership, 1 day ago
4 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 FG investigates Wema Bank, Bet Naija over alleged data breach - The Nation, 15 hours ago
7 Owo Church Attack: Tacha laments how quickly Nigerians move on after tragic occurrences - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 2023: Three States Accredited For APC Presidential Primary - Naija News, 11 hours ago
9 Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
10 Ayinla: Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji bags int'l award | Entertainment | herald.ng - The Herald, 9 hours ago
