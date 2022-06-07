Post News
News at a Glance
APC presidential primaries: Journalist teargassed, denied entry into convention ground
Daily Post
- Journalists accredited for the coverage of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention in Abuja have been denied entry by security agents at the Eagle Square venue of the event.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
APC Primary: Security operatives teargas supporters, journalists
Vanguard News:
APC convention: Official apologises to journalists manhandled by security operatives
The Trent:
APC Presidential Primaries: Journalist Teargassed, Denied Entry Into Convention Ground
Peoples Gazette:
APC apologises after security agents fired teargas to disperse journalists at convention
The Herald:
Convention: APC spokesman begs journalists manhandled by security operatives
The Street Journal:
APC presidential primary: Journalists teargassed, denied entry into convention ground
Prompt News:
Journalists denied entry at APC Special Convention
News Diary Online:
Journalists denied entry at APC Special Convention
PM News:
Journalists denied entry at APC Special Convention - P.M. News
Daily Nigerian:
Journalists denied entry at APC Special Convention
Sundiata Post:
APC convention: Official apologizes to journalists manhandled by security operatives
News Breakers:
APC Presidential Primaries: Journalist Teargassed, Denied Entry Into Convention Ground
Tori News:
APC Presidential Primaries: Journalist Teargassed, Denied Entry Into Convention Ground
National Daily:
APC convention: Official apologises to journalists manhandled by security operatives
More Picks
1
APC presidential primaries: Journalist teargassed, denied entry into convention ground -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
APC presidential primary: What Fayemi did after stepping down for Tinubu [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
6
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Fans banned from 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja -
Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
7
2023: Police establish electoral offences desks in 36 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
2023: Fayemi Still In APC Presidential Race - Aide -
Naija News,
22 hours ago
9
Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
10
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
6 hours ago
