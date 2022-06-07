Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abuja High Court Judge arrests, detains six judiciary reporters, deletes news visuals, pictures
News photo Daily Post  - Justice Chizoba Orji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting at Maitama on Tuesday ordered six Judiciary correspondents to be

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Six judiciary reporters detained, forced to delete pictures Vanguard News:
Six judiciary reporters detained, forced to delete pictures
Judicial Rascality: Judge Detains Judiciary Reporters For Taking Pictures Independent:
Judicial Rascality: Judge Detains Judiciary Reporters For Taking Pictures
Abuja Judge Detains 6 Judiciary Reporters For Covering Court Proceedings The Trent:
Abuja Judge Detains 6 Judiciary Reporters For Covering Court Proceedings
Drama In FCT High Court As Judge Detains AIT Journalist, Others For Covering Court Proceedings The Nigeria Lawyer:
Drama In FCT High Court As Judge Detains AIT Journalist, Others For Covering Court Proceedings
Abuja Judge Detains 6 Judiciary Reporters For Covering Court Proceedings News Breakers:
Abuja Judge Detains 6 Judiciary Reporters For Covering Court Proceedings
Judge orders detention of six judiciary reporters, forces them to delete pictures - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Judge orders detention of six judiciary reporters, forces them to delete pictures - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 “As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
4 Dominican Republic minister shot dead in his office by childhood friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today - Leadership, 20 hours ago
6 APC hailed for choosing Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 APC primary: How Tinubu, Osinbajo, others may share delegates’ votes - Pulse Nigeria, 12 hours ago
8 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Minister orders closure of Moshood Abiola National Stadium’s football pitch to clubs — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info