Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Food Safety Day: Nigerians Don’t Need Medicines If They Eat Right – NAFDAC Boss
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Eat right, keep diseases away, NAFDAC boss charges Nigerians The Punch:
Eat right, keep diseases away, NAFDAC boss charges Nigerians
NAFDAC admonishes Nigerians to consume safe, wholesome food Nigerian Tribune:
NAFDAC admonishes Nigerians to consume safe, wholesome food
World Food Safety Day: Eat right to avoid drugs, NAFDAC advises The Sun:
World Food Safety Day: Eat right to avoid drugs, NAFDAC advises
World Food Safety Day: NAFDAC advises Nigerians on healthy foods News Diary Online:
World Food Safety Day: NAFDAC advises Nigerians on healthy foods
World Food Safety Day: Safer Food, Better Health Silverbird TV:
World Food Safety Day: Safer Food, Better Health


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 FG investigates Wema Bank, Bet Naija over alleged data breach - The Nation, 18 hours ago
6 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
9 Owo Church Attack: Tacha laments how quickly Nigerians move on after tragic occurrences - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
10 2023: Three States Accredited For APC Presidential Primary - Naija News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info