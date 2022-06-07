Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WAFU U-17 Tourney: Ugbade confident as Golden Eaglets depart for Cape Coast
News photo Daily Post  - Golden Eaglets head coach, Nduka Ugbade is upbeat the team will have a good outing at the WAFU B U-17 Championship in Cape Coast, Ghana. The Golden

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Golden Eaglets Off To Cape Coast For WAFU B U-17 Tourney Complete Sports:
Golden Eaglets Off To Cape Coast For WAFU B U-17 Tourney
WAFU B U17 TOURNEY: Golden Eaglets depart for Cape Coast The Eagle Online:
WAFU B U17 TOURNEY: Golden Eaglets depart for Cape Coast
Golden Eaglets head to Ghana for WAFU B Under-17 Tournament News Verge:
Golden Eaglets head to Ghana for WAFU B Under-17 Tournament
WAFU B U17 TOURNEY: Golden Eaglets depart for Cape Coast The News Guru:
WAFU B U17 TOURNEY: Golden Eaglets depart for Cape Coast


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 “As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] - Edujandon, 21 hours ago
4 Dominican Republic minister shot dead in his office by childhood friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today - Leadership, 18 hours ago
6 APC hailed for choosing Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 APC primary: How Tinubu, Osinbajo, others may share delegates’ votes - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
8 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Minister orders closure of Moshood Abiola National Stadium’s football pitch to clubs — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info