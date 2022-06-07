Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- Popular Nigerian singer, Mr.Eazi, and his fiancée, billionaire heiress, Temi Otedola, have hinted that they will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony with...
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video)
The Dabigal Blog:
Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video)
Naija Parrot:
Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video)
Afrobeats Global:
Celebrity Couple, Mr. Eazi and Temi Otedola Reveal Plans For Their Wedding.
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
2
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
“As a full grown adult whom you are” - Ex-Gov of Ekiti, Fayose sends open letter to Presidential aspirant, Tinubu [FULL TEXT] -
Edujandon,
21 hours ago
4
Dominican Republic minister shot dead in his office by childhood friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
6
APC hailed for choosing Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
7
APC primary: How Tinubu, Osinbajo, others may share delegates’ votes -
Pulse Nigeria,
10 hours ago
8
Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
9
I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Minister orders closure of Moshood Abiola National Stadium’s football pitch to clubs — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...