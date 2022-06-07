Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Fayemi Still In APC Presidential Race - Aide
Naija News
- The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has denied withdrawing from the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress. The chief press
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Fayemi Steps Down For Tinubu, Says It's A Duty
Daily Post:
Gov Fayemi steps down for Tinubu
The Nation:
Dimeji Bankole steps down for Tinubu
The Punch:
Fayemi becomes third aspirant to step down for Tinubu
TVC News:
Kayode Fayemi Steps Down from APC Presidential Primary (VIDEO)
Independent:
Kayode Fayemi Steps Down For Tinubu Too
The Eagle Online:
Fayemi steps down for Tinubu, says he’s competent
News Breakers:
Fayemi becomes third aspirant to step down for Tinubu
The Genius Media:
Godswill #Akpabio And #Amosun Officially Steps Down For #Tinubu – #APCPresidentialPrimaries
Politics Nigeria:
Amosun steps down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
2
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
19 hours ago
4
2023: Fayemi Still In APC Presidential Race - Aide -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
5
APC presidential primary: 'I will not step down for anyone' - Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
6
Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
7
One person dies as uncompleted storey building collapses in Kano market -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
8
2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door -
Complete Sports,
19 hours ago
9
Tinubu projected to win APC presidential ticket -
Legit,
22 hours ago
10
Food Safety Day: Nigerians Don’t Need Medicines If They Eat Right – NAFDAC Boss -
Independent,
19 hours ago
