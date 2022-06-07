Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Police establish electoral offences desks in 36 states, FCT
News photo Daily Post  - Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has approved the establishment of the Electoral Offences Desk at the Force Criminal Investigations Department

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I-G approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk The Guardian:
I-G approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk
I-G approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk Vanguard News:
I-G approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk
#YNaija2023: The Nigerian Police has established an Electoral Offences Desk to implement penalties YNaija:
#YNaija2023: The Nigerian Police has established an Electoral Offences Desk to implement penalties
IGP approves establishment of electoral offences desk ahead of 2023 polls Ripples Nigeria:
IGP approves establishment of electoral offences desk ahead of 2023 polls
IGP Establishes Electoral Offences Desks Across Nigeria TVC News:
IGP Establishes Electoral Offences Desks Across Nigeria
I-G approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk Prompt News:
I-G approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk
2023: IGP speaks tough, establishes electoral offences desks nationwide The Eagle Online:
2023: IGP speaks tough, establishes electoral offences desks nationwide
IGP approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk Within Nigeria:
IGP approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk
I-G approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk News Breakers:
I-G approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk
IGP approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk Nigerian Pilot:
IGP approves establishment of Electoral Offences Desk


   More Picks
1 Tinubu projected to win APC presidential ticket - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 APC presidential primaries: Journalist teargassed, denied entry into convention ground - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 APC presidential primary: What Fayemi did after stepping down for Tinubu [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Fans banned from 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
8 2023: Police establish electoral offences desks in 36 states, FCT - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 2023: Fayemi Still In APC Presidential Race - Aide - Naija News, 20 hours ago
10 APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info