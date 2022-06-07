Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Timaya Rewards Himself With A Sleek, Yellow Ferrari Worth Over 140 Million Naira (See Photos)
Too Xclusive
- Nigerian singer, Timaya has gotten himself a brand new Ferrari 458 worth over 140 million. The music star took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, where he shared photos and videos of his new car.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
Timaya splashes N120 million on brand new Ferrari (Photos)
Tunde Ednut:
Timaya Rewards Himself With A Sleek, Yellow Ferrari Worth Over 140 Million Naira
Afrobeats Global:
SInger Timaya Rewards Himself With A Sleek, Yellow Ferrari Worth Over 140 Million Naira
Mp3 Bullet:
Timaya buys Ferrari worth over 100 Million Naira
Gist Reel:
Timaya splashes millions on new Ferrari (Photos)
Naija on Point:
Timaya splashes N120 million on brand new Ferrari (Photos)
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
2
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
19 hours ago
4
2023: Fayemi Still In APC Presidential Race - Aide -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
5
APC presidential primary: 'I will not step down for anyone' - Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
6
Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
7
One person dies as uncompleted storey building collapses in Kano market -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
8
2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door -
Complete Sports,
19 hours ago
9
Tinubu projected to win APC presidential ticket -
Legit,
22 hours ago
10
Food Safety Day: Nigerians Don’t Need Medicines If They Eat Right – NAFDAC Boss -
Independent,
19 hours ago
