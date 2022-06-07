Post News
News at a Glance
2023: Oyo PDP Chair Unveils Lawal As Makinde’s Running Mate For 2nd Term
Leadership
- The executive chairman of Oyo State Housing Corporation and former Commissioner for Justice in the State, Barrister Bayo Lawal, has been announced as the
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
2023: Oyo PDP announces Makinde's running mate
Daily Post:
2023: Makinde announces Bayo Lawal as running mate
Nigerian Tribune:
2023: Bayo Lawal picked as Makinde's running mate
Vanguard News:
Oyo guber: Makinde finally picks running mate for 2023
Independent:
Oyo PDP Chair Announces Lawal As Makinde’s Running Mate For 2nd Term
The Trent:
2023: Gov Makinde Announces His Running Mate
Information Nigeria:
2023: Makinde Announces Bayo Lawal As Running Mate
The Eagle Online:
2023: Oyo PDP Chair announces Makinde’s running mate
Prompt News:
Makinde picks running mate for 2nd Term
Nigerian Eye:
2023: Makinde announces Bayo Lawal as running mate
Inside Business Nigeria:
Gov Makinde Picks Lawal As Running Mate
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Just In! 2023: Makinde Announces Bayo Lawal As Running Mate | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
2023 Oyo Guber Election: Seyi Makinde Finally Reveals His Running Mate
News Breakers:
2023: Gov Makinde Announces His Running Mate
More Picks
1
2023: Oyo PDP Chair Unveils Lawal As Makinde’s Running Mate For 2nd Term -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
2
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Fans banned from 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja -
Kemi Filani Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
24 hours ago
4
You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
2023: Police establish electoral offences desks in 36 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
2023: Fayemi Still In APC Presidential Race - Aide -
Naija News,
23 hours ago
8
Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng -
The Herald,
23 hours ago
9
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
7 hours ago
10
APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
