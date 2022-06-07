Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Special Convention: Amaechi, Umahi Arrive Eagles Square
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WATCH APC presidential primary @ Eagle Square, Abuja The Nation:
WATCH APC presidential primary @ Eagle Square, Abuja
Channels Television:
APC Presidential Primary Kicks Off As Buhari Arrives At Eagles Square
Buhari hits Eagle Square for APC Special Convention - P.M. News PM News:
Buhari hits Eagle Square for APC Special Convention - P.M. News
Buhari hits Eagle Square for APC Special Convention News Breakers:
Buhari hits Eagle Square for APC Special Convention
APC Presidential Primary Kicks Off As Buhari Arrives At Eagles Square Naija News:
APC Presidential Primary Kicks Off As Buhari Arrives At Eagles Square


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
2 Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 19 hours ago
4 2023: Fayemi Still In APC Presidential Race - Aide - Naija News, 19 hours ago
5 APC presidential primary: 'I will not step down for anyone' - Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
7 One person dies as uncompleted storey building collapses in Kano market - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
8 2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
9 Tinubu projected to win APC presidential ticket - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 Food Safety Day: Nigerians Don’t Need Medicines If They Eat Right – NAFDAC Boss - Independent, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info