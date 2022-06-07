Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

INEC says only 3,000 out of 34,000 newly printed PVCs collected in Lagos
The Guardian  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State, says after one month it flagged off distribution of about 34,000 newly printed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for new registrants, only 3,000 applicants have come for collection across ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 11 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 “This is what success looks like” – Mr Eazi says as he completes a course at Harvard University (Photos) - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
5 Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
6 Dominican Republic minister shot dead in his office by childhood friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today - Leadership, 21 hours ago
8 APC primary: How Tinubu, Osinbajo, others may share delegates’ votes - Pulse Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
