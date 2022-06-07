Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police impound 130 bikes, arrest 5 persons in Lagos
News photo Fresh Reporters  - The Police Command in Lagos State said it arrested five persons and impounded 130 motorcycles at Idi-Araba area of Mushin on Tuesday. The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in his Twitter handle on Tuesday. Sources, however, ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police impound 130 bikes, arrest 5 persons in Lagos Vanguard News:
Police impound 130 bikes, arrest 5 persons in Lagos
#OkadaBan: Police impound 130 bikes, arrest 5 persons in Lagos | Metro | herald.ng The Herald:
#OkadaBan: Police impound 130 bikes, arrest 5 persons in Lagos | Metro | herald.ng
Police impound 130 bikes, arrest 5 persons in Lagos Prompt News:
Police impound 130 bikes, arrest 5 persons in Lagos
Police impound 130 bikes, arrest 5 persons in Lagos Tunde Ednut:
Police impound 130 bikes, arrest 5 persons in Lagos
Police impound 130 bikes, arrest 5 persons in Lagos Within Nigeria:
Police impound 130 bikes, arrest 5 persons in Lagos


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 You can’t wish Nigeria well and vote for someone you don’t believe in —Osinbajo - Ripples Nigeria, 34 mins ago
5 2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today - Leadership, 23 hours ago
6 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng - The Herald, 8 hours ago
9 Ayinla: Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji bags int'l award | Entertainment | herald.ng - The Herald, 8 hours ago
10 Only Tinubu can defeat Atiku – NPSM - The Nation, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info