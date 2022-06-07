Post News
News at a Glance
APC convention: Ex-Bassa LGA boss, Samuel Alumka dies in road accident
Daily Post
- Former Administrator of Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State Samuel Alumka is dead.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Will:
APC Convention: Ex-Bassa LGA Boss Dies In Road Accident
Within Nigeria:
APC convention: Ex-Bassa LGA boss, Samuel Alumka dies in road accident
Ladun Liadi Blog:
APC Primary: Another Death Recorded As Ex-LG Boss, Samuel Alumka Dies In Road Accident | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
APC Primary: Another Death Recorded As Ex-LG Boss, Samuel Alumka Dies In Road Accident
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
13 hours ago
2
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
You can’t wish Nigeria well and vote for someone you don’t believe in —Osinbajo -
Ripples Nigeria,
35 mins ago
5
2,340 APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Flag Bearer Today -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
6
Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng -
The Herald,
8 hours ago
9
Ayinla: Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji bags int'l award | Entertainment | herald.ng -
The Herald,
8 hours ago
10
Only Tinubu can defeat Atiku – NPSM -
The Nation,
12 hours ago
