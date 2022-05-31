Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Fans banned from 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja
Kemi Filani Blog  - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reiterated that fans will not be allowed into the stadium for Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra Leone. The match will be played behind closed doors.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria, Sierra Leone AFCON 2023 qualifier will hold without fans, says NFF The Guardian:
Nigeria, Sierra Leone AFCON 2023 qualifier will hold without fans, says NFF
AFCON 2023: NFF insists no fans for Nigeria, Sierra Leone tie The Nation:
AFCON 2023: NFF insists no fans for Nigeria, Sierra Leone tie
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone AFCON qualifier to be played behind closed doors Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone AFCON qualifier to be played behind closed doors
AFCON qualifiers: Nigeria to play Sierra Leone behind closed doors Within Nigeria:
AFCON qualifiers: Nigeria to play Sierra Leone behind closed doors
AFCON qualifiers: Nigeria to play Sierra Leone behind closed doors Tunde Ednut:
AFCON qualifiers: Nigeria to play Sierra Leone behind closed doors
2023 AFCON: Nigeria, Sierra Leone Clash In Abuja The Tide:
2023 AFCON: Nigeria, Sierra Leone Clash In Abuja


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 One person dies as uncompleted storey building collapses in Kano market - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
8 Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng - The Herald, 14 hours ago
9 2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door - Complete Sports, 14 hours ago
10 Man Sues Kannywood’s Hadiza Gabon For Refusing To Marry Him After Collecting His Money - The Will, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info