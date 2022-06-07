Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Cross River PFN to mobilise one million votes for gov candidate
The Punch
- Cross River PFN to mobilise one million votes for gov candidate
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
2023: PFN to mobilise one million votes in Cross River State
News Breakers:
Cross River PFN to mobilise one million votes for gov candidate
Tunde Ednut:
Cross River PFN to mobilise one million votes for gov candidate
Within Nigeria:
Cross River PFN to mobilise one million votes for gov candidate
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
2
Timi Dakolo calls out APC for using his song at the presidential primary without permission (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
4
Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
One person dies as uncompleted storey building collapses in Kano market -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
6
2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door -
Complete Sports,
16 hours ago
7
Man Sues Kannywood’s Hadiza Gabon For Refusing To Marry Him After Collecting His Money -
The Will,
22 hours ago
8
Owo Church Attack: Tacha laments how quickly Nigerians move on after tragic occurrences -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
9
2023: Three States Accredited For APC Presidential Primary -
Naija News,
18 hours ago
10
Ayinla: Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji bags int'l award | Entertainment | herald.ng -
The Herald,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...