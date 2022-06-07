Post News
News at a Glance
18-year-old arrested in Adamawa for the brutal murder of mother and child
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Adamawa State Police Command on Monday, June 6, apprehended an 18-year-old suspect for the alleged brutal murder of a 36-year-old woman, Talatu Alh. Usman, and her one-year-old child in L
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Prompt News:
Police arrest man over alleged murder of mother, son in Adamawa
Pulse Nigeria:
Police arrest man over alleged murder of mother, son in Adamawa
News Diary Online:
Police arrest man over alleged murder of mother, son in Adamawa
Within Nigeria:
Adamawa: 18-year-old arrested for the brutal murder of mother and child
Tori News:
Police Arrest 18-year-old In Adamawa For The Murder Of Mother And Child
More Picks
1
Tinubu projected to win APC presidential ticket -
Legit,
24 hours ago
2
APC presidential primaries: Journalist teargassed, denied entry into convention ground -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
APC presidential primary: What Fayemi did after stepping down for Tinubu [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Fans banned from 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja -
Kemi Filani Blog,
17 hours ago
8
2023: Police establish electoral offences desks in 36 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
2023: Fayemi Still In APC Presidential Race - Aide -
Naija News,
20 hours ago
10
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
4 hours ago
