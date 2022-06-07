Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov Badaru, Borrofice step down for Tinubu
News photo Vanguard News  - Jigawa State Governor Badaru in agreement APC Northern Governors for power to shift to thee South, said they are trained for be fair, just.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senator Boroffice steps down for Tinubu The Punch:
Senator Boroffice steps down for Tinubu
Boroffice steps down for Tinubu This Day:
Boroffice steps down for Tinubu
Jigawa gov Badaru, Boroffice step down for Tinubu The Nation:
Jigawa gov Badaru, Boroffice step down for Tinubu
Badaru, Boroffice Also Step Down For Tinubu Independent:
Badaru, Boroffice Also Step Down For Tinubu
Senator Boroffice steps down for Tinubu News Breakers:
Senator Boroffice steps down for Tinubu
Dimeji Bankole, Governor Abubakar Badaru, Senator Boroffice Step Down For Bola Tinubu Naija News:
Dimeji Bankole, Governor Abubakar Badaru, Senator Boroffice Step Down For Bola Tinubu


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
2 Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 2023: APC governors propose five aspirants to participate in presidential primaries - The Street Journal, 1 day ago
5 Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
6 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 One person dies as uncompleted storey building collapses in Kano market - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
8 2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
9 Food Safety Day: Nigerians Don’t Need Medicines If They Eat Right – NAFDAC Boss - Independent, 18 hours ago
10 Man Sues Kannywood’s Hadiza Gabon For Refusing To Marry Him After Collecting His Money - The Will, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info