Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
APC presidential primary: What Fayemi did after stepping down for Tinubu [VIDEO]
Daily Post
- Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday night stepped down for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congressive, Bola Tinubu. Fayemi
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Why I stepped down for Tinubu - Fayemi
This Day:
Osinbajo now addressing 2022 APC Presidential Primaries
Channels Television:
Akpabio, Amosun, Fayemi, Four Others Step Down For Bola Tinubu
Peoples Gazette:
Governor Kayode Fayemi steps down for Bola Tinubu. He described the former Lagos governor as "a great fighter" and "lover of Nigerians."
YNaija:
Kayode Fayemi has reportedly also stepped down for Bola Tinubu. #APCPresidentialPrimaries
The Eagle Online:
APC presidential primaries: Seven aspirants step down for Tinubu, one for Osinbajo
News Break:
APC Presidential Primary: Senator Boroffice Also Steps Down For Tinubu
PM News:
Fayemi, Bankole step down for Tinubu
Newsmakers:
APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, 4 Other Aspirants Step Down for Tinubu
Naija News:
APC Primaries: What Fayemi Did After He Stepped Down For Tinubu (Video)
News Breakers:
Fayemi, Bankole step down for Tinubu
More Picks
1
APC presidential primaries: Journalist teargassed, denied entry into convention ground -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
APC presidential primary: What Fayemi did after stepping down for Tinubu [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
6
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Fans banned from 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja -
Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
7
2023: Police establish electoral offences desks in 36 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
2023: Fayemi Still In APC Presidential Race - Aide -
Naija News,
22 hours ago
9
Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
10
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
6 hours ago
