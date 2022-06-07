Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC presidential primary: 'I will not step down for anyone' - Tunde Bakare
Daily Post  - Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church has made it clear that he will not step down for any aspirant in the race to be the

1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
2 Timi Dakolo calls out APC for using his song at the presidential primary without permission (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
4 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 One person dies as uncompleted storey building collapses in Kano market - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
6 2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
7 Man Sues Kannywood’s Hadiza Gabon For Refusing To Marry Him After Collecting His Money - The Will, 22 hours ago
8 Owo Church Attack: Tacha laments how quickly Nigerians move on after tragic occurrences - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 2023: Three States Accredited For APC Presidential Primary - Naija News, 18 hours ago
10 Ayinla: Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji bags int'l award | Entertainment | herald.ng - The Herald, 15 hours ago
