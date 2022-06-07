Post News
News at a Glance
APC presidential primary: 'I will not step down for anyone' - Tunde Bakare
Daily Post
- Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church has made it clear that he will not step down for any aspirant in the race to be the
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Arise News:
"I am not here to step down, I am stepping up my aspirations to lead Nigeria" - Tunde Bakare
Pulse Nigeria:
“...Nobody has asked me to step down for anybody” - Pastor Tunde Bakare #APCPresidentialPrimaries
The Will:
I’m Here To Step Up As Nigeria’s 16th President – Tunde Bakare
The Street Journal:
APC presidential primary: I’m not stepping down for anyone, I want to become next president – says Tunde Bakare
News Breakers:
I’m not stepping down, I want to become next president -Tunde Bakare
Naija News:
APC Convention: I Am Not Stepping Down For Anyone – Pastor Tunde Bakare
