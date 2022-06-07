Post News
News at a Glance
I know your fears, I am prepared to deliver -Osinbajo
The Punch
- I know your fears, I am prepared to deliver -Osinbajo
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
I Know Your Fears, I Am Prepared To Deliver -Osinbajo
Ladun Liadi Blog:
I Know Your Fears, I Am Prepared To Deliver -Osinbajo | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Star News:
I know your fears, I am prepared to deliver -Osinbajo
Tunde Ednut:
I know your fears, I am prepared to deliver – VP Osinbajo woos delegates
Within Nigeria:
I know your fears, I am prepared to deliver – VP Osinbajo woos delegates
News Breakers:
I know your fears, I am prepared to deliver -Osinbajo
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
2
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, but 40% of his own party members split from him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
5
Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
I regret nominating Osinbajo to work with Tinubu - Former NAN boss, Bayo Onanuga -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
One person dies as uncompleted storey building collapses in Kano market -
Premium Times,
12 hours ago
8
Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng -
The Herald,
14 hours ago
9
2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door -
Complete Sports,
14 hours ago
10
Man Sues Kannywood’s Hadiza Gabon For Refusing To Marry Him After Collecting His Money -
The Will,
20 hours ago
