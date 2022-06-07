Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osinbajo, other APC aspirants who didn't step down as voting commences
Legit  - At the ongoing presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Eagle Square in Abuja, 14 aspirants are set to slug it out.

VIDEO: APC Presidential Primary: Voting ends, sorting and counting of votes set to begin. The Nation:
VIDEO: APC Presidential Primary: Voting ends, sorting and counting of votes set to begin.
Our Achievements Are Historic, Don Leadership:
Our Achievements Are Historic, Don't Allow PDP Drag The Country Back, President Buhari @MBuhari Tells APC Members #APCSpecialConvention #APCPresidentialPrimaries
#APCPresidentialPrimaries: Voting has ended. TVC News:
#APCPresidentialPrimaries: Voting has ended.
#APCPresidentialPrimaries - Voting about to commence. The Info Stride:
#APCPresidentialPrimaries - Voting about to commence.
APC Presidential Aspirant Steps Down For Osinbajo Naija News:
APC Presidential Aspirant Steps Down For Osinbajo
Give me your votes. NPO Reports:
Give me your votes.


1 APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
2 Timi Dakolo calls out APC for using his song at the presidential primary without permission (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
4 Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 One person dies as uncompleted storey building collapses in Kano market - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
6 2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
7 Man Sues Kannywood’s Hadiza Gabon For Refusing To Marry Him After Collecting His Money - The Will, 22 hours ago
8 Owo Church Attack: Tacha laments how quickly Nigerians move on after tragic occurrences - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 2023: Three States Accredited For APC Presidential Primary - Naija News, 18 hours ago
10 Ayinla: Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji bags int'l award | Entertainment | herald.ng - The Herald, 15 hours ago
