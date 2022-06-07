Post News
News at a Glance
You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised delegates at the ongoing APC Presidential primary to vote rightly, stressing that they cannot wish this county well and vote for someone they do not believe in.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Osinbajo To APC Delegates: You Cannot Wish The Country Well And Vote For Someone You Don’t Believe In
Top Naija:
You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don’t believe in – VP Yemi Osinbajo
The News:
Osinbajo to Delegates: You Cannot Wish the Country Well and Vote for Someone You Don’t Believe In
The News Guru:
Primaries: You can’t wish Nigeria well and vote for someone you do not believe in – Osinbajo
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
2
Timi Dakolo calls out APC for using his song at the presidential primary without permission (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Governors allegedly submit names of 5 presidential aspirants to President Buhari... check out the names that made the cut -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
5
Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
One person dies as uncompleted storey building collapses in Kano market -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
7
2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door -
Complete Sports,
16 hours ago
8
Man Sues Kannywood’s Hadiza Gabon For Refusing To Marry Him After Collecting His Money -
The Will,
22 hours ago
9
Owo Church Attack: Tacha laments how quickly Nigerians move on after tragic occurrences -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
2023: Three States Accredited For APC Presidential Primary -
Naija News,
18 hours ago
