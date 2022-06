Fulani attack: I don’t need your prophesy, Soludo replies Catholic priest

Fulani attack: I don’t need your prophesy, Soludo replies Catholic priest



GOVERNOR Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has reacted to a prophecy by a charismatic Catholic priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma, popularly ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineFulani attack: I don’t need your prophesy, Soludo replies Catholic priestGOVERNOR Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has reacted to a prophecy by a charismatic Catholic priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma, popularly ...



News Credibility Score: 99%