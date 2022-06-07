Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Voting ends at APC presidential primary
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Voting has ended at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Abuja which started off yesterday June 7.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

