Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos)
Nigeria Breaking News
- 9News Nigeria
9News Nigeria
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
#APCPrimaries: Voting To Commence At 6pm The over 2,000 delegates of the All Progressives Congress are expected to start casting their votes to elect the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election by 6:00 p.m on Tuesday (today).
The Nation:
VIDEO: APC Presidential Primary: sorting of votes ongoing.
The Sun:
Delegates cast votes at 2022 APC presidential primary (PHOTOS)
The Info Stride:
#APCPresidentialPrimaries - Voting in progress as delegates elect party flag bearer.
Fresh Reporters:
APC PRIMARY: Voting To Start By 6pm Today, Winners To Be Declared 10pm -------------- The All Progressive Congress, APC delegates of over 2,000 are obliged to begin casting their votes to elect the party's presidential...
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Primaries: Intense Security Presence As Formalities Get Underway -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
2
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Bamise: Absence of defence counsel stalls, BRT driver Ominnikoron's trial -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
4
2023: APC governors propose five aspirants to participate in presidential primaries -
The Street Journal,
1 day ago
5
Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
6
Soludo orders repeat of Anambra teachers' online recruitment exam marred by network failure -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
One person dies as uncompleted storey building collapses in Kano market -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
8
2022 AFCONQ- NFF Reiterates Super Eagles Vs Leone Stars Will Be Behind Closed Door -
Complete Sports,
17 hours ago
9
Food Safety Day: Nigerians Don’t Need Medicines If They Eat Right – NAFDAC Boss -
Independent,
18 hours ago
10
Man Sues Kannywood’s Hadiza Gabon For Refusing To Marry Him After Collecting His Money -
The Will,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...