Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian grandma in the US returns $36,000 she found in couch she got online
Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - A Nigerian grandma based in California, United States of America who received a couch from a stranger online for free has returned te sum of...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Grandma in the U.S returns $36k she found in furniture she got online Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian Grandma in the U.S returns $36k she found in furniture she got online
Nigerian grandma in the US returns $36,000 she found in couch she got online The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian grandma in the US returns $36,000 she found in couch she got online
Nigerian grandma in the US returns $36,000 she found in couch she got online Lailas News:
Nigerian grandma in the US returns $36,000 she found in couch she got online
Nigerian Grandma In The US Returns $36,000 She Found In Couch She Received Online Tori News:
Nigerian Grandma In The US Returns $36,000 She Found In Couch She Received Online


   More Picks
1 Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Fans banned from 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
2 “She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ - Too Xclusive, 1 hour ago
3 You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Ahmad Lawan, You Can Now Lick Your Wounds After Losing To Me – Boastful Tinubu Lambasts Senate President - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
6 2023: Police establish electoral offences desks in 36 states, FCT - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 9 hours ago
8 APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 APC presidential primary: 'I will not step down for anyone' - Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 ”Wetin AG baby do again bayii” -Reactions as Simi calls out Yoruba men in a cryptic post - Gist Lovers, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info