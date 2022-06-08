Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance
Pulse Nigeria
- The Enugu State Government has stepped up surveillance against the spread of monkeypox in the 14 local government areas of the state
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Monkeypox: Enugu govt steps up health surveillance
The Guardian:
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance
Independent:
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt Steps Up Health Surveillance
PM News:
Monkeypox: Enugu govt steps up health surveillance - P.M. News
News Diary Online:
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance
News Breakers:
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance
More Picks
1
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Fans banned from 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja -
Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
2
“She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ -
Too Xclusive,
1 hour ago
3
You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Ahmad Lawan, You Can Now Lick Your Wounds After Losing To Me – Boastful Tinubu Lambasts Senate President -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
6
2023: Police establish electoral offences desks in 36 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
7
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
9 hours ago
8
APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
APC presidential primary: 'I will not step down for anyone' - Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
”Wetin AG baby do again bayii” -Reactions as Simi calls out Yoruba men in a cryptic post -
Gist Lovers,
7 hours ago
