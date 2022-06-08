Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - The Enugu State Government has stepped up surveillance against the spread of monkeypox in the 14 local government areas of the state

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Monkeypox: Enugu govt steps up health surveillance The Punch:
Monkeypox: Enugu govt steps up health surveillance
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance The Guardian:
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt Steps Up Health Surveillance Independent:
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt Steps Up Health Surveillance
Monkeypox: Enugu govt steps up health surveillance - P.M. News PM News:
Monkeypox: Enugu govt steps up health surveillance - P.M. News
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance News Diary Online:
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance News Breakers:
Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance


   More Picks
1 Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Fans banned from 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
2 “She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ - Too Xclusive, 1 hour ago
3 You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Ahmad Lawan, You Can Now Lick Your Wounds After Losing To Me – Boastful Tinubu Lambasts Senate President - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
6 2023: Police establish electoral offences desks in 36 states, FCT - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 9 hours ago
8 APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 APC presidential primary: 'I will not step down for anyone' - Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 ”Wetin AG baby do again bayii” -Reactions as Simi calls out Yoruba men in a cryptic post - Gist Lovers, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info