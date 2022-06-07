Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
APC Special Convention: Counting Of Ballots Begins Jack-Rich- 0 #APCSpecialConvention #APCPresidentialPrimaries
Leadership
- APC Special Convention:
Counting Of Ballots Begins
Jack-Rich- 0
#APCSpecialConvention #APCPresidentialPrimaries
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Votes counted so far: Rotimi Amaechi – 316 #APCPresidentialPrimary #APCPrimary
Nigerian Tribune:
FINAL RESULT BY APC: Tein Jack-Rich Zero votes
Yaba Left Online:
Final vote count for VP Yemi Osinbajo - 235
The Info Stride:
#APCPresidentialPrimaries - #Results - Tien Jack-Rich has no vote.
The Nigeria Lawyer:
APC Special Convention: Counting Of Ballots Begins Ben Ayade - 37 #APCSpecialConvention #apcpresidentialprimaries
More Picks
1
“She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ -
Too Xclusive,
6 hours ago
2
You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Ahmad Lawan, You Can Now Lick Your Wounds After Losing To Me – Boastful Tinubu Lambasts Senate President -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
5
APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Access Bank to acquire Centum’s 83.4% stake in Kenyan Bank in N15bn deal -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 hour ago
7
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
13 hours ago
8
Lagos Bishop accused of raping female pastor twice and threatening her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
APC presidential primary: 'I will not step down for anyone' - Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
10
Owo massacre: Aregbesola directs Civil Defence to join manhunt for killers -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...