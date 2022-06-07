Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC Special Convention: Counting Of Ballots Begins Jack-Rich- 0 #APCSpecialConvention #APCPresidentialPrimaries
Leadership  - APC Special Convention:

Counting Of Ballots Begins

Jack-Rich- 0

#APCSpecialConvention #APCPresidentialPrimaries

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Votes counted so far: Rotimi Amaechi – 316 #APCPresidentialPrimary #APCPrimary The Punch:
Votes counted so far: Rotimi Amaechi – 316 #APCPresidentialPrimary #APCPrimary
FINAL RESULT BY APC: Tein Jack-Rich Zero votes Nigerian Tribune:
FINAL RESULT BY APC: Tein Jack-Rich Zero votes
Final vote count for VP Yemi Osinbajo - 235 Yaba Left Online:
Final vote count for VP Yemi Osinbajo - 235
#APCPresidentialPrimaries - #Results - Tien Jack-Rich has no vote. The Info Stride:
#APCPresidentialPrimaries - #Results - Tien Jack-Rich has no vote.
APC Special Convention: Counting Of Ballots Begins Ben Ayade - 37 #APCSpecialConvention #apcpresidentialprimaries The Nigeria Lawyer:
APC Special Convention: Counting Of Ballots Begins Ben Ayade - 37 #APCSpecialConvention #apcpresidentialprimaries


