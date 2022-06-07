Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC Presidential Primary: Live Updates 11. Ahmad Lawan 152 votes 12. Prof Ben Ayade 37 Votes 13. Ikeobasi Mokelu 0 vote
Vanguard News  - APC Presidential Primary: Live Updates

11. Ahmad Lawan 152 votes
12. Prof Ben Ayade 37 Votes
13. Ikeobasi Mokelu 0 vote
14.

7 hours ago
1 “She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ - Too Xclusive, 4 hours ago
2 You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Ahmad Lawan, You Can Now Lick Your Wounds After Losing To Me – Boastful Tinubu Lambasts Senate President - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
5 APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 12 hours ago
7 Lagos Bishop accused of raping female pastor twice and threatening her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 APC presidential primary: 'I will not step down for anyone' - Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 APC presidential primaries: Results so far - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
10 ”Wetin AG baby do again bayii” -Reactions as Simi calls out Yoruba men in a cryptic post - Gist Lovers, 10 hours ago
