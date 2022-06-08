Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu on course to win APC presidential ticket for 2023 election
News photo The Guardian  - Former governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on course to win the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general election.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu wins APC presidential primary clinches ticket for 2023 Legit:
Tinubu wins APC presidential primary clinches ticket for 2023
Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket The Punch:
Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Ticket Naija Loaded:
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Ticket
Flash: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket Prompt News:
Flash: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket
Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket The Eagle Online:
Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket
Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket News Diary Online:
Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket
Tinubu on course to win APC presidential ticket for 2023 election News Breakers:
Tinubu on course to win APC presidential ticket for 2023 election
Tinubu Clinches APC Presidential Ticket in Grand Style Newsmakers:
Tinubu Clinches APC Presidential Ticket in Grand Style
Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Ticket Tori News:
Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Ticket


   More Picks
1 2023: Oyo PDP Chair Unveils Lawal As Makinde’s Running Mate For 2nd Term - Leadership, 22 hours ago
2 Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Fans banned from 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Singer Mr. Eazi and fiancée Temi Otedola share their thoughts on what their wedding will look like (video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 24 hours ago
4 You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 2023: Police establish electoral offences desks in 36 states, FCT - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 2023: Fayemi Still In APC Presidential Race - Aide - Naija News, 23 hours ago
8 Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire - Labour Party chairman | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
9 APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 7 hours ago
10 APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info