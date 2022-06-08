Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC presidential primary: How Buhari made Tinubu clinch ticket, floor Osinbajo, others – Keyamo
News photo Daily Post  - Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has reacted to the victory of Bola Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant at the party’s primary election.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC presidential primary: How Buhari made Tinubu clinch ticket, floor Osinbajo, others – Keyamo Nigerian Eye:
APC presidential primary: How Buhari made Tinubu clinch ticket, floor Osinbajo, others – Keyamo
Buhari Was Neutral – Keyamo Speaks On Tinubu Clinching APC Presidential Ticket Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Buhari Was Neutral – Keyamo Speaks On Tinubu Clinching APC Presidential Ticket
How Buhari Made Tinubu Clinch APC Ticket Easily – Keyamo Naija News:
How Buhari Made Tinubu Clinch APC Ticket Easily – Keyamo
Buhari Was Neutral - Keyamo Speaks On Tinubu Clinching APC Presidential Ticket | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Buhari Was Neutral - Keyamo Speaks On Tinubu Clinching APC Presidential Ticket | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Buhari Was Neutral – Keyamo Speaks On Tinubu Clinching APC Presidential Ticket News Breakers:
Buhari Was Neutral – Keyamo Speaks On Tinubu Clinching APC Presidential Ticket


   More Picks
1 “She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ - Too Xclusive, 7 hours ago
2 I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank - Legit, 5 hours ago
4 Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 15 hours ago
7 APC Presidential Primaries: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi ahead, battle 11 other aspirants - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 Lagos Bishop accused of raping female pastor twice and threatening her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Owo massacre: Aregbesola directs Civil Defence to join manhunt for killers - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 ”Wetin AG baby do again bayii” -Reactions as Simi calls out Yoruba men in a cryptic post - Gist Lovers, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info