I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Following the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of APC, entertainer, Charly Boy has said that he will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar of PDP wins the 2023 Presidential election.

3 hours ago
