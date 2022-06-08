Post News
I didn’t undergo plastic surgery to impress men – Toke Makinwa breaks silence
Glamsquad Magazine
- Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has finally dropped shocking update as regards viral claim of plastic surgery.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
I didn't undergo plastic surgery to impress men - Toke Makinwa
Naija Loaded:
I Didn’t Undergo Plastic Surgery To Impress Men – Toke Makinwa
Correct NG:
I did plastic surgery for myself not men – Mercy Eke
EE Live:
Mercy Eke reveals reason for cosmetic surgery
Mojidelano:
Toke Makinwa Explains Why She Underwent Plastic Surgery
Naija on Point:
Why I Underwent Plastic Surgery And Who I Did It For – Mercy Eke Finally Reveals
Tori News:
I Didn't Undergo Plastic Surgery To Impress Men - Toke Makinwa
More Picks
1
“She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ -
Too Xclusive,
23 hours ago
2
2023 Election: Tinubu Is No Match For Atiku, He'll Realise Nigeria Is Not His Acquired Estate, Says Opposition PDP -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
3
I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
4
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
3 hours ago
5
Peseiro To Sports Minister: ‘I Want to Help These Fantastic Players And Nigeria Win AFCON 2023’ -
Complete Sports,
1 day ago
6
They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Owo massacre: Aregbesola directs Civil Defence to join manhunt for killers -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank -
Legit,
20 hours ago
9
Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity -
Business Post Nigeria,
5 hours ago
10
APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory -
Legit,
17 hours ago
