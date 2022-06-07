Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ahmad Lawan, You Can Now Lick Your Wounds After Losing To Me – Boastful Tinubu Lambasts Senate President
Sahara Reporters
- Tinubu when called to give his remarks at the concluding national convention of the party at the Eagle Square, Abuja, said the Senate President “could now lick his wounds.”
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
APC presidential primaries: You can now lick your wounds - Tinubu tells Ahmed Lawan
Daily Trust:
You can now lick your wounds, Tinubu mocks Lawan
Independent:
APC Primary: You Can Now Easily Lick Your Wounds, Tinubu Mocks Ahmad Lawan
Business Day:
APC: You can lick your wounds, Tinubu mocks Lawan
YNaija:
# Tinubu gets highest votes at the APC presidential primaries | This is how the delegates voted
Nigerian Eye:
APC presidential primaries: You can now lick your wounds – Tinubu tells Ahmed Lawan
Pulse Nigeria:
You can now lick your wounds – Tinubu tells Lawan
The Street Journal:
APC presidential primary: You can now lick your wounds - Tinubu tells Ahmed Lawan after winning party ticket
News Break:
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo's Popcorn stand at the ongoing #APCPrimaries in Abuja. #APCSpecialConvention #APCConvention
Tori News:
APC Presidential Primaries: You Can Now Lick Your Wounds – Tinubu Tells Ahmed Lawan
More Picks
1
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Fans banned from 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja -
Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
2
“She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ -
Too Xclusive,
1 hour ago
3
You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Ahmad Lawan, You Can Now Lick Your Wounds After Losing To Me – Boastful Tinubu Lambasts Senate President -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
6
2023: Police establish electoral offences desks in 36 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
7
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
9 hours ago
8
APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
APC presidential primary: 'I will not step down for anyone' - Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
”Wetin AG baby do again bayii” -Reactions as Simi calls out Yoruba men in a cryptic post -
Gist Lovers,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...