Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Full speech: My opponents have nothing to fear, Tinubu says after victory
The Punch
- Full speech: My opponents have nothing to fear, Tinubu says after victory
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
APC Presidential Primaries: Major takeaways from Tinubu's victory speech [Full Text]
News Break:
APC Presidential Primary: ‘You Have Nothing To Fear’, Tinubu Tells Osinbajo, Others
The Street Journal:
APC Presidential primary: Full text of Tinubu’s speech after victory
Nigerian Eye:
FULL SPEECH: My opponents have nothing to fear, Tinubu says after winning APC Presidential Ticket
The New Diplomat:
Tinubu: Osinbajo, Others Who Didn't Support Me Have Nothing To Fear
Naija News:
Full Text Of Buhari's Speech At APC Presidential Primaries
Tori News:
Full Text Of Buhari’s Speech At APC Presidential Primaries
More Picks
1
“She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ -
Too Xclusive,
4 hours ago
2
You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don't believe in - VP Yemi Osinbajo speaks at APC Presidential primary (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Ahmad Lawan, You Can Now Lick Your Wounds After Losing To Me – Boastful Tinubu Lambasts Senate President -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
5
APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
12 hours ago
7
Lagos Bishop accused of raping female pastor twice and threatening her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
APC presidential primary: 'I will not step down for anyone' - Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
APC presidential primaries: Results so far -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
10
”Wetin AG baby do again bayii” -Reactions as Simi calls out Yoruba men in a cryptic post -
Gist Lovers,
10 hours ago
