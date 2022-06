Owo massacre: Aregbesola directs Civil Defence to join manhunt for killers Daily Post - Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has directed the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to get involved in the manhunt for the gunmen involved in Sunday’s attack and massacre at a church in Owo, Ondo State. The minister gave the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%