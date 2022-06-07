Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Okada ban: Police arrest fake Naval rating operating commercial motorcycle in Lagos — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian  - The Police Command in Lagos has arrested a fake Naval rating who had been parading himself as a member of the Nigerian Navy, using the uniform to operate as a commercial motorcycle rider.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

