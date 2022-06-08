Post News
News at a Glance
2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles Better Than Sierra Leone, Must Prove It On The Pitch’ —Peseiro
Complete Sports
- Peseiro Super Eagles head coach says his team is superior to the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone but must prove on the pitch.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Peseiro issues warning to Super Eagles stars
Pulse Nigeria:
Super Eagles of Nigeria possible line-up against Sierra Leone
News Diary Online:
AFCON 2023: Beating Sierra Leone non-negotiable, says Super Eagles’ Coach, Peseiro
Eco City Reporters:
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Peseiro issues warning to Super Eagles stars
More Picks
1
“She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ -
Too Xclusive,
9 hours ago
2
I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank -
Legit,
6 hours ago
4
APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
16 hours ago
6
Owo massacre: Aregbesola directs Civil Defence to join manhunt for killers -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
APC Presidential Primaries: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi ahead, battle 11 other aspirants -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
8
Lagos Bishop accused of raping female pastor twice and threatening her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
”Wetin AG baby do again bayii” -Reactions as Simi calls out Yoruba men in a cryptic post -
Gist Lovers,
15 hours ago
10
APC presidential primary: Tinubu denies endorsing Muslim-Muslim ticket -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
