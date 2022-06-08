Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burna Boy's escorts accused of shooting two persons at Cubana's club in Lagos
Gist Reel  - Burna Boy’s escorts accused of shooting two persons at Cubana’s club in Lagos

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Burna Boy’s Escorts Accused Of Shooting Two Persons At Cubana’s Club In Lagos Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Burna Boy’s Escorts Accused Of Shooting Two Persons At Cubana’s Club In Lagos
Burna Boy’s associates accused of firing gun at night club in Lagos Ripples Nigeria:
Burna Boy’s associates accused of firing gun at night club in Lagos
Burna Boy and his associates allegedly shoots two persons in a nightclub Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy and his associates allegedly shoots two persons in a nightclub
Burna Boy‘s security officials accused of firing gun in nightclub EE Live:
Burna Boy‘s security officials accused of firing gun in nightclub
Burna Boy accused of shooting two people at a nightclub. GL Trends:
Burna Boy accused of shooting two people at a nightclub.


   More Picks
1 “She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ - Too Xclusive, 17 hours ago
2 I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Peseiro To Sports Minister: ‘I Want to Help These Fantastic Players And Nigeria Win AFCON 2023’ - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
4 List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank - Legit, 14 hours ago
5 APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 APC primary: You are a dogged fighter - Aregbesola reacts to Tinubu’s victory - Legit, 11 hours ago
7 APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 1 day ago
8 I’ll leave Nigeria if Tinubu or Atiku wins Presidency – Charly Boy - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 GOOD JOB!!! NDLEA Arrests 100 Suspects In Kaduna State, Dismantles 14 Drug Joints - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
10 Tinubu on course to win APC presidential ticket for 2023 election - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info