Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Governor Inuwa hails Tinubu's emergence as APC presidential candidate
Nigerian Tribune
- Gombe State Governor, Muhammdu Inuwa Yahaya, has congratulated National Leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his emergence
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
APC primaries: Tinubu’s emergence was our wish - Fayemi
Legit:
Tinubu is the candidate to beat in 2023, says Dapo Abiodun
Vanguard News:
Why I stepped down for Tinubu — Fayemi
Independent:
Fayemi Steps Down For Tinubu
Naija News:
APC Primaries: What Fayemi Did After He Stepped Down For Tinubu (Video)
News Breakers:
Akpabio, Fayemi, Amosun Step Down For Tinubu
More Picks
1
“She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ -
Too Xclusive,
7 hours ago
2
I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank -
Legit,
5 hours ago
4
Be just, it's South-East's turn to produce president - APC presidential aspirant Ogbonnaya Onu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
15 hours ago
7
APC Presidential Primaries: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi ahead, battle 11 other aspirants -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
8
Lagos Bishop accused of raping female pastor twice and threatening her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Owo massacre: Aregbesola directs Civil Defence to join manhunt for killers -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
10
”Wetin AG baby do again bayii” -Reactions as Simi calls out Yoruba men in a cryptic post -
Gist Lovers,
13 hours ago
