Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
APC Primaries: I Hold No Grudge Or Grievance Against You — Tinubu Tells Osinbajo, Other Competitors
Sahara Reporters
- Tinubu informed his opponents that they have nothing to fear as he holds no grudge against them.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
APC Primary: I hold no grudge - Tinubu tells those who did not support him
The Punch:
#APCPrimaries: I Hold No Grudges, Tinubu Tells Opponents The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has revealed that he holds no grudge against those who refused to step down for him at the party’s primary.
The Street Journal:
APC presidential primary: I hold no grudge against you - Tinubu tells those who did not support him
News Breakers:
APC Primaries: I Hold No Grudge Or Grievance Against You — Tinubu Tells Osinbajo, Other Competitors
More Picks
1
“She Is Not My Bestie” – Ruger Confirms He’s In A Serious Relationship With Blessing of ‘The Johnsons’ -
Too Xclusive,
9 hours ago
2
I will leave Nigeria to Ghana if Atiku or Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election - CharlyBoy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank -
Legit,
6 hours ago
4
APC Presidential Primary: Watch MC Oluomo and his supporters rejoicing as Tinubu takes early lead (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
APC Presidential Primary : Journalists Sleeping While Voting Is Ongoing (Photos) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
16 hours ago
6
Owo massacre: Aregbesola directs Civil Defence to join manhunt for killers -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
APC Presidential Primaries: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi ahead, battle 11 other aspirants -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
8
Lagos Bishop accused of raping female pastor twice and threatening her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
”Wetin AG baby do again bayii” -Reactions as Simi calls out Yoruba men in a cryptic post -
Gist Lovers,
15 hours ago
10
APC presidential primary: Tinubu denies endorsing Muslim-Muslim ticket -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
