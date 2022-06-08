Post News
News at a Glance
2023: Atiku Intensifies Search For Running Mate, Meets With PDP Govs
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
2023: PDP intensifies search for Atiku’s running mate
The Punch:
Tinubu meets northern govs over running mate
Legit:
PDP BOT meets Atiku over running mate
Peoples Gazette:
2023: Atiku meet PDP governors over running mate
Naija News:
2023: PDP BOT Meets Atiku Over Running Mate
News Breakers:
PDP BOT in closed-door meeting with Atiku over running mate
Within Nigeria:
Tinubu to meet APC govs as race for running mate begins
Tori News:
Running Mate: Tinubu Meets APC Chairman, 11 Northern Governors
More Picks
1
Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles don’t intimidate us – Sierra Leone captain, Caulker -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
4
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
6 hours ago
5
APC primary: Osinbajo, Amaechi under fire over failure to congratulate Tinubu -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
6
List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank -
Legit,
23 hours ago
7
Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
‘Terrorists in helicopter’ kill 32, shell houses, church in Southern Kaduna -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
9
Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity -
Business Post Nigeria,
8 hours ago
10
N19.2bn fraud: Appeal court upholds conviction of former bank MD, Okey Nwosu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
