Nigeria’s public debt climbs by n2.04tn in q1 – DMO
TV360 Nigeria  - The Debt Management Office has disclosed that Nigeria’s total public debt stock increased to N41.60tn in the first quarter of 2022 from N39.56tn as of December 2021. This shows an increase of N2.04tn within a period of three months.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

