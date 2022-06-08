Post News
News at a Glance
List of banks acquired by Access Bank across Africa as it Continues Its African Expansion with N15bn acquisition of Kenyan Bank
Legit
- he bank currently operates through a network of about 366 branches across major cities and commercial centers in Nigeria, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Rwanda.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Access Bank to acquire Kenya's Sidian Bank for N15bn
Nigerian Tribune:
Access Bank to acquire Centum’s 83.4% stake in Kenyan Bank in N15bn deal
Premium Times:
Access Bank to acquire $37 million stake in Kenya’s Sidian Bank
Ripples Nigeria:
Access Bank acquires Kenyan lender, Sidian Bank, with N15 billion
The Will:
Access Bank Set To Acquire Kenya’s Sidian Bank For $37m
Prompt News:
Access Bank to acquire $37m stake in Kenya’s Sidian Bank
News Verge:
Access Bank to acquire $37m stake in Kenya’s Sidian Bank — NEWSVERGE
News Wire NGR:
Access Bank to acquire Kenya’s Sidian Bank for $37m
Inside Business Nigeria:
Access Bank Plans N15bn Kenya’s Sidian Bank Acquisition
Business Post Nigeria:
Access Bank Offers N15bn for Acquisition of Kenya’s Sidian Bank
Pulse Nigeria:
Access Bank acquires 83.4% majority stake in Kenya's Sidian Bank Ltd
